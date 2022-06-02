South Korean army completes evaluation of Redback IFV

The Republic of Korea Army (ROKA) has completed trials of the AS21 Redback, an IFV designed to meet Australian Army requirements.

The six-week evaluation by the 11th Mechanised Infantry Division occurred in April-May, including mobility, operability and maintainability aspects. It culminated in a media day on 27 May, but the main focus of the tests was validating Redback for its exportability.

Brig Gen Cho Hyun-ki, head of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration’s (DAPA) Maneuver Program Department, said: ‘The reliability and sophisticated technology of the Redback IFV has been proved during the latest ROK Army trial run of the vehicle,