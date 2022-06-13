Eurosatory 2022: Peli unveils 30-inch ruggedised rack case

Peli Products unveiled a new ruggedised rack case for the military with a frame depth of 30 inches (76.2cm) at the Eurosatory defence equipment exhibition in Paris on 13-17 June.

The new case joins the 24-inch and 33-inch cases in the Peli range.

The 30-inch depth will be available for 3U, 5U, 7U and 9U case sizes of the Peli SuperMAC rack case, Super-V rack case and BlackBox rack case.

Peli shock-mounted cases offer shipping protection against damage and moisture ingress while protecting the IT equipment inside.

Besides a range of standard-sized rack cases, Peli also offers bespoke solutions.

