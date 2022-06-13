Eurosatory 2022: New features enhance Scarabée

Arquus is using the Eurosatory exhibition in Paris on 13-17 June to display new features for its Scarabée reconnaissance vehicle.

It includes a hybrid mode, which the company claims makes Scarabée silent at low speed and undetectable by thermal imaging; the new MMP Hornet antitank missile; and new Bertin night-vision cameras.

Additionally, the sliding doors have been replaced by classic doors, allowing the crew to disembark in combat and shelter more easily.

Unveiled by Arquus at Eurosatory in 2018, Scarabée is a 4x4 armoured vehicle developed for reconnaissance and scouting missions.

It was designed to meet French Army requirements in the Armoured Engagement Assistance Vehicle (VBAE) programme, as well as offer export customers a platform for reconnaissance and high-intensity antitank combat.

As reported by Shephard, Arquus unveiled a new mortar-equipped variant of its Sherpa 4x4 vehicle at Eurosatory 2022, and the French manufacturer is also exhibiting the VAB Mk III in APC configuration, the Fortress APC and the Armis truck.

The VAB Mk III is a high-performance APC/IFV equipped with a complete suite of systems, including 360° cameras and a UAV, to ensure the protection of the vehicle.

A spokesperson for Arquus told Shephard that this solution offers ‘all the advantages of a continuous surveillance mast with a standard UAV, without any specific module’ and is capable of ‘evolving wirelessly to fulfil other missions’.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, VAB Mk III is currently in service with 16 countries worldwide.

The Fortress is a 4x4 APC formerly known as the Bastion HM. Based upon the Acmat VLRA 2 chassis, it is designed to provide a high level of mobility, protection and endurance and is equipped with a protected ring-mounted MG.

The Armis will also be put on display in its 8x8 tanker configuration, which was built for heavy logistics transport.

It represents ‘Arquus' response to the first part of the call for tenders for the renewal of the (French) Army's tactical and logistical capabilities,’ the company spokesperson pointed out.

Under this effort, the French MoD intends to purchase between 7,000 and 10,000 trucks in 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 versions.

