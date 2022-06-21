Eurosatory 2022: Kongsberg touts turret and RWS technology

Kongsberg Land Systems VP marketing and sales Arne Gjennestad touted the ability to share targets between turrets and RWS as a benefit of the company’s weapons systems during a 16 June interview at Eurosatory in Paris.

Gjennestad told Shephard of the company’s Multi-User Multi-Station capability, which enables any Protector family RWS or turret operator to take control of any other Protector weapon system on a network, either wirelessly or wired.

He added that the target sharing between turrets could be passed up the C2 chain to report the location of threats to other effectors such as artillery if needed.

The ability of an operator to swap between weapon stations gives them the flexibility to engage a target with the most appropriate turret or RWS, or control a UGV's weapon station from a console inside a vehicle.

During the show, Kongsberg turrets and RWS could be seen on several stands and vehicles, including Milrem’s, which showcased a Type-X robotic combat vehicle (RCV) carrying a Protector RT40 turret.

On 13 June, the two companies announced they had successfully carried out the first live firing of the Protector RT40 from the Type-X RCV.

At its stand, Kongsberg showcased its Protector RS6 remote weapons station on another Milrem platform, the TheMIS UGV.

Milrem's Type-X RCV with integrated Kongsberg Protector RT40 turret. (Photo: Milrem)

During the week, the Norwegian company also announced the signing of an MoU with South Korean disruptor Hanwha Systems to cooperate on IFVs and Long-Range Precision Fires.

The MoU follows an RFI from the Norwegian Defence Material Agency for additional IFVs. According to Hanwha, a further RFI for Long-Range Precision Fire Systems will be published later this year.

Gjennestad also detailed the success of a recent Kongsberg user group event in Slovenia which saw customers and partners from 26 nations hold live-fire demonstrations as part of the Protector Users Working Group (PUWG).

The event showcased the full range of Kongsberg’s Protector family RWS and turrets ranging from the RS2 to systems like the RT40 fitted to the Type-X RCV and C-UAS solutions.

During the PUWG meeting, Kongsberg turrets and RWS were shown on the aforementioned UGVs, General Dynamics Land Systems’ Pandur and Eagle armoured vehicles, Patria’s AMV 8x8 – which carried a US ACV turret, Supacat’s HMT and Oshkosh’s Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV).

A JLTV with a Kongsberg Protector RWS photographed during the PUWG event in Slovenia. (Photo: Kongsberg via LinkedIn)

Asked about opportunities in the market, specifically interest in the UK, Gjennestad said the British Army was evaluating options for the future of its Boxer MIV.

Earlier this year, Shephard reported on Kongsberg’s interest in opportunities to provide its remote turrets into the UK market, having had success with the sale of RWS to the British Army.

In 2021, a version of the Boxer with an integrated Kongsberg RT60 turret was shown at WFEL’s Stockport facility. British Army and UK MoD officials viewed the fully functional prototype designed for an unnamed Middle Eastern customer.

Asked about the benefits of remote turrets, Gjennestad said they removed the need for penetration into the vehicle, making the best use of available space.

Discussing situational awareness, Gjennestad said a new vehicle’s systems showed a 360-degree view around the platform, questioning whether commanders would still want to stand outside a hatch when operating systems.

He added that remote turrets also tend to weigh less than traditional crewed equivalents, offering mobility benefits.

