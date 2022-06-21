Eurosatory 2022: Hybrid-drive armoured 8x8 points to versatile future

FFG Flensburger Fahrzeugbau Gesellschaft exhibited its 8x8 wheeled hybrid-drive Genesis armoured vehicle at Eurosatory 2022. Combining a modular vehicle concept with hybrid-drive technology, the platform houses the power generation system, drive system, driver cabin and essential subsystems.

The standardised system, seen in a demonstrator version during the Paris trade show last week, is intended to be configured for a wide range of operations with the addition of different mission modules.

The Genesis project is entirely self-financed, part of a broader bid by FFG to underscore its innovative credentials in the realms of electrification, software and autonomy.

The vehicle boasts full hybrid drive, drive-by-wire, a diesel-electric power supply and an electronic drive management system.

The hybrid technology aboard Genesis means it receives full torque immediately after the engine is started, allowing it to master difficult terrain and accelerations at short notice. The drive-by-wire technology means the vehicle is steered via the individual speed control and torque variation of each wheel.

FFG representatives told Shephard that electrification delivers important operational advantages, especially in terms of stealth. In full-electric mode, the vehicle is virtually silent and it also possesses an extremely low heat signature.

Meanwhile, the lithium batteries on Genesis can power the various electronic equipment increasingly carried by troops.

Its array of mission modules means that Genesis can function as an APC, NBC detection vehicle, self-propelled howitzer or reconnaissance vehicle.

FFG hopes that Genesis shows how the company can operate as a partner and important technology supplier for future vehicle programmes, with an eye on the successor to the Fennek 4x4 reconnaissance vehicle or the Main Ground Combat System future MBT.

