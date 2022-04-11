Climate-altered battlefield will reshape procurement processes (Opinion)

British Army orders 100 more Boxer armoured vehicles
The British Army has exercised an option for 100 more Boxer vehicles, on top of the first lot of 523 vehicles originally envisaged in the 2019 contract.
Variations in environmental conditions can impact supply chains, infrastructure, soldiers’ training and the deployment of troops and equipment. This scenario ends up affecting the resilience and sustainability of the armed forces.
In order to face this new adversary, countries worldwide will have to reassess their investment strategies as well as their planning and procurement processes.
As the new reality will require the deployment of new systems and technologies, armies worldwide will issue new requirements in their tenders and competitions.
The climate-altered battlefield and its threats will require more capable and fuel-efficient vehicles, which will demand smaller logistic and maintenance efforts.
