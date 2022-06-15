Eurosatory 2022: Horstman and Textron partner on hydraulic device

Textron Systems has entered into a teaming agreement with Renk Group company Horstman to create an integrated hydropneumatic spring and damper solution called HydroCore for the global market.

The solution is developed under the Horstman Scalable Mobile architecture for the Textron M5 UGV.

The hybrid-electric M5 RV flat deck design supports a diverse set of payloads for various missions and can carry out near-silent manoeuvres.

Over the next two years, the Horstman Scalable Mobile architecture and HydroCore upgrade kits will be fully field-tested, the partners said during Eurosatory 2022 in Paris.

Talking to Shephard on 14 June during the show, Horstman Group CEO Ian Pain said the product is the culmination of over two years of internal R&D, but lessons and attributes learned from the past 15 years have gone into the solution.

Pain said customers can upgrade the level of performance or functionality of their HydroCore struts at any time during the life of the strut without requiring changes to the base system strut.

Hydrocore can be installed on vehicles of different kinds and sizes, he added.

‘The key emphasis is that rather than building a single product, we have built a scalable mobility architecture that allows us to have a much wider range of different capabilities and sizes from the same base design unit,’ Pain said.

Robert Matthews, VP of business development at Horstman, added that the scalable mobility architecture also allows a cost-effective way for upgrades to be implemented.

Adding an electronic control system such as HydroCore can significantly improve vibration and noise inside a vehicle. This not only helps maintain the effectiveness of the crew during operations but can also help in lengthening the lifespan of equipment built in the vehicle.

Similarly to other exhibitors at Eurosatory, Horstman has observed either an acceleration of certain land vehicle projects or an increase in the size of efforts globally since the Russo-Ukrainian War began in February 2022, company representatives said.

Horstman was contracted last year to deliver its Hydrogas suspension unit for British MBTs and its Hydrostrut suspension units for the German Pumas.

