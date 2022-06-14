Eurosatory 2022: GDELS motors on with two new vehicles

General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) unveiled two new vehicles on 13 June during the opening day of the Eurosatory 2022 defence exhibition in Paris: the MERLIN light tactical vehicle (LTV) and the DURO-e 4x4, which is the first all-electric, all-terrain military vehicle developed by the company.

MERLIN was designed with the latest operational requirements of airborne, special forces, and light infantry forces in mind. A GDELS spokesperson explained to Shephard that MERLIN will follow the same basic engineering template as the proven Eagle V 4x4 vehicle, albeit with new technology under the hood.

The MERLIN LTV will feature revamped driveline and suspension technology from GDELS, all powered by a new diesel engine combining fuel efficiency with added torque.

The vehicle can accommodate up to a dozen personnel depending on which type of modular configuration is used. GDELS stated that the MERLIN “can be configured in different variants for personnel transport, ambulance, logistic and combat missions’.

The compact nature of the MERLIN means it can easily be stored away on CH-47 or CH-53 transport helicopters, the company added.

At Eurosatory, GDELS also unveiled a new, Tesla Cybertruck-style version of its DURO 4x4. Christened with the now-indispensable ‘e’ to signify electric, the DURO-e embodies GDELS attempts to retrofit green power to its older platforms.

The DURO-e is essentially an electrified variant of the older GDELS/Mowag DURO, hundreds of which remain in service with the Swiss Army.

The new electric variant features modern hybrid-drive technologies as well as options for manned-unmanned teaming and autonomous operation. Its main features include better onboard power generation; a silent-drive capability and a low-heat signature for stealth; plus a self-sufficient energy supply.

