Eurosatory 2022: Belgium seeks interoperability with new Caesar artillery vehicles

French defence procurement agency DGA has ordered nine Caesar 6x6 Mark IIs from Nexter to equip the Belgian Land Component from 2027.

This contract — worth an undisclosed amount — is part of a Franco-Belgian intergovernmental agreement to strengthen military interoperability by pooling equipment and aligning doctrines.

The Caesars will join Jaguar and Griffon armoured vehicles in the Belgian armed forces.

The Caesar 6x6 Mark II (on display at Eurosatory 2022) is a lightweight 155mm wheeled self-propelled howitzer (SPH) mounted on a truck chassis. The 6x6 configuration is air-transportable in an A400M aircraft or even a C-130.

The SPH can fire six rounds per minute and resupply very quickly at a rate of 18 rounds per minute in order to maintain its mobility, as effective protection against modern guided munitions.

RELATED ARTICLES

Eurosatory 2022: Scorpion programme comes of age

Eurosatory 2022: Rafael to implement laser technology on air defence portfolio

Eurosatory 2022: Supacat seeks to spur conversation with HMT Mk2 105mm integration