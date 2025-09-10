DSEI 2025: OpenWorks launches new system for on-the-move targeting

OpenWorks Engineering’s new Vision Pace kinetic threat targeting system, unveiled at DSEI 2025, builds on the company’s Vision Flex system, of which hundreds are in service, and is the result of work with Thales and Echodyne.

Vision Pace is built around OpenWorks’ dynamic positioner and integrated with Echodyne’s Echoshield radar and Thales’ TrueHunter global gimbal sight sensor head configuration, the latter building on Thales’ Panoramic Above Armour Gimbal (PAAG).

Under the concept of operations, the Echoshield medium-range, pulse-Doppler, cognitive, 4D radar would detect aerial vehicles and slew the TrueHunter sensor towards the target.

Related Articles

Thales adds DigitalCrew to panoramic gimbal for new generation tracking and identification

DSEI 2025: Likely spending boosts outlined this year turn spotlight on show

It is designed to operate in a multi-threat engagement and offer microradian precision targeting to kinetic defeat chains providing layered air defence. The development is intended to provide capability to expeditionary force protection and ground-based, short-range and medium short-range air defence across land and naval domains.

Any effector such as a jammer or kinetic weapon would be integrated from existing or additional systems mounted on naval or land platforms.

A company official told Shephard that work was ongoing for the potential integration of Thales’ PAAG, which consists of high-resolution daylight colour cameras, a cooled thermal imager (both with continuous zoom), short-wave infrared (SWIR) sensor, laser rangefinder, laser pointer and a laser target designator.

The integration of PAAG would be a next step for the Vision Pace. The gimbal provides long-range threat detection, identification and weapon aiming on the move, as well as fire support capabilities during both day and night in all weather conditions.

Shephard’s DSEI 2025 coverage is sponsored by: