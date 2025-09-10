DSEI 2025: OpenWorks launches new system for on-the-move targeting
OpenWorks Engineering’s new Vision Pace kinetic threat targeting system, unveiled at DSEI 2025, builds on the company’s Vision Flex system, of which hundreds are in service, and is the result of work with Thales and Echodyne.
Vision Pace is built around OpenWorks’ dynamic positioner and integrated with Echodyne’s Echoshield radar and Thales’ TrueHunter global gimbal sight sensor head configuration, the latter building on Thales’ Panoramic Above Armour Gimbal (PAAG).
Under the concept of operations, the Echoshield medium-range, pulse-Doppler, cognitive, 4D radar would detect aerial vehicles and slew the TrueHunter sensor towards the target.
Related Articles
Thales adds DigitalCrew to panoramic gimbal for new generation tracking and identification
DSEI 2025: Likely spending boosts outlined this year turn spotlight on show
It is designed to operate in a multi-threat engagement and offer microradian precision targeting to kinetic defeat chains providing layered air defence. The development is intended to provide capability to expeditionary force protection and ground-based, short-range and medium short-range air defence across land and naval domains.
Any effector such as a jammer or kinetic weapon would be integrated from existing or additional systems mounted on naval or land platforms.
A company official told Shephard that work was ongoing for the potential integration of Thales’ PAAG, which consists of high-resolution daylight colour cameras, a cooled thermal imager (both with continuous zoom), short-wave infrared (SWIR) sensor, laser rangefinder, laser pointer and a laser target designator.
The integration of PAAG would be a next step for the Vision Pace. The gimbal provides long-range threat detection, identification and weapon aiming on the move, as well as fire support capabilities during both day and night in all weather conditions.
Shephard’s DSEI 2025 coverage is sponsored by:
More from DSEI 2025
-
Amazon Project Kuiper offers network-centric approach to sovereignty of space systems (Studio)
Shephard's Alix Valenti interviewed Project Kuiper's Don Brown at DSEI 2025, discussing the company's innovative approach to sovereignty of space communications systems, which focuses on being able to control the network rather than ownership of satellite constellations.
-
Amazon Project Kuiper emphasises user-friendly solutions for multi-domain connectivity (Studio)
At DSEI 2025, Shephard's Alix Valenti spoke to Project Kuiper's Rich Pang about the importance of enabling seamless communication between allied forces such as NATO members in challenging operational environments.
-
DSEI 2025: ST Engineering kicks off export drive for new Bronco 3
The original Bronco was developed to meet the requirements of the Singapore Army and subsequently built in large numbers and many configurations.
-
DSEI 2025: ST Engineering and ARIS discuss partnership to offer Bronco all-terrain carrier to Italian Army.
On the show floor at DSEI 2025, representatives from ST Engineering and ARIS, and retired Italian general Ivan Caruso outlined the background to the teaming agreement with land warfare expert Christopher F Foss.
-
DSEI 2025: UK launches Project Octopus to deliver thousands of interceptor drones to Ukraine
The programme will work to build and deploy the drones to Ukraine to support its fight against Russia, coming a day after Poland shot down 19 Russian drones in its airspace.
-
Amazon Project Kuiper teams up with GRC to offer governments unprecedented capabilities (Studio)
At DSEI 2025, Amazon Project Kuiper's Don Brown and GRC's Steve Slater talked to Shephard's Alix Valenti about how their partnership can offer unique capabilities in defence SATCOM to government customers, with a focus on assurance, security and choice.