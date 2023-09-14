To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  DSEI 2023: Pearson Engineering primed to manufacture Rafael Samson remote weapon stations for UK programmes

DSEI 2023: Pearson Engineering primed to manufacture Rafael Samson remote weapon stations for UK programmes

14th September 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The collaboration between Rafael and Pearson Engineering envisages the latter manufacturing the Samson 30mm RWS for installation on UK armoured vehicles such as Boxer. (Photo: Rafael)

Rafael has announced that Pearson Engineering will play a 'significant role' in delivering the Samson 30mm remote weapon station.

Initially aimed at UK opportunities, the collaboration launched at DSEI 2023 will see knowledge and skills transferred to Pearson's Newcastle-based team. 

This development supports current thinking around the Boxer 8x8 vehicle's role on the battlefield as foundation of a dispersed medium force.

The Samson 30mm RWS incorporates Rafael's Spike antitank guided missile. The set-up also includes a partnership with EuroTrophy to offer the  Trophy active protection system for Boxer.

The news follows Pearson Engineering’s recently announced contract from KNDS to supply mission module fabrications for the British Army’s Boxer fleet.

'Through the Samson 30mm RWS and the unique suite of capabilities that Pearson Engineering is offering the UK MoD, we are confident that together we will be able to strengthen our support for our British partners.' Ran Gozali, executive VP at Rafael Advanced Defense Systems said.

'This strategic initiative with Rafael will see a step-change in our potential to contribute to British Army programmes, enhancing skills, jobs and capabilities at Armstrong Works, and providing valuable new opportunities for export,' Craig Priday, MD at Pearson Engineering added.

