Secret customer orders Pearson’s Slice interface for tanks and engineering vehicles

Under the award, end-users will receive the Slice interface, general-purpose blade and self-protection mine plough.

Slice is a plug-and-play interface design to allow armoured vehicles to integrate front-end equipment without affecting lethality, mobility or survivability.

Pearson Engineering BD director Richard Beatson said: ‘This collaboration will not only benefit the end-user, but also the future users of the same platform.

Related Articles

DSA 2022: Pearson envisages bolt-on advantages for Asia-Pacific armour fleets

Eurosatory 2022: Pearson unveils VECTOR minefield breaching capability

Israel's Rafael buys UK defence firm Pearson Engineering in strategic expansion

‘Through partnership and collaboration, this host vehicle will now be ready to accept Slice as standard, providing opportunity for future end-users to integrate front-end equipment quickly and easily whenever it is needed.’

Slice is designed to meet the characteristics of the host platform and is integrated without modification to the vehicle.

Under the contract, the customer will receive the Pearson Engineering vehicle interface kit, general purpose blade, route-opening mine plough, surface clearance device, route-proving roller, excavator manipulator arm with bucket and claw, and magnetic signature duplicator for its heavy tracked engineering vehicles.