Rafael unveils new Boxer-mounted concept for Iron Dome at DSEI 2023

12th September 2023 - 15:30 GMT | by Leonid Nersisyan in London

A model of an Iron Dome launcher on a Boxer IFV platform. (Photo: author)

Israel's Rafael has unveiled a new export concept version of the Iron Dome air defence system, based on a Boxer 8x8 infantry fighting vehicle platform. The configuration is aimed at the NATO market, especially the UK and Germany.

Rafael displayed a new version of the Iron Dome missile defence system at DSEI 2023, firmly pitched at the European NATO market. 

The mock-ups on display show that the Boxer 8x8-based Iron Dome launcher has ten interceptors, by contrast with the serial-produced version for Israel which has 20 Tamir interceptors. 

The attendant C2 and sensor vehicle is also mounted on a Boxer chassis and incorporates a 360-degree radar and a electro-optic system. 

It is known that Iron Dome is capable of intercepting both ballistic and aerodynamic targets at distances of up to 70km, depending on the type of incoming missile threat.

According to a Rafael representative, the new version of Iron Dome is at the early marketing stages, including an exchange of ideas with the UK armed forces. 

The idea of putting the Iron Dome on a Boxer platform emerged in connection with the major UK procurement of the IFV. 

At the same time a lighter and more mobile version of Iron Dome is better suited to the needs of most countries, as the domestic variant is very much tied to local niche threats. 

In general, Rafael is seeing increased activity in Europe, as many countries are showing more interest in Israeli air defence systems.

Currently, Rafael's is set for a major export contract for Iron Dome which is planned to be signed with the US Marine Corps. It includes three batteries of systems, consisting of 44 launchers, as well as 1,840 interceptors. 

The system is offered in the US in partnership with Raytheon and referred to as SkyHunter. The value of the contract is not yet known.

