Rafael unveils new Boxer-mounted concept for Iron Dome at DSEI 2023
Rafael displayed a new version of the Iron Dome missile defence system at DSEI 2023, firmly pitched at the European NATO market.
The mock-ups on display show that the Boxer 8x8-based Iron Dome launcher has ten interceptors, by contrast with the serial-produced version for Israel which has 20 Tamir interceptors.
The attendant C2 and sensor vehicle is also mounted on a Boxer chassis and incorporates a 360-degree radar and a electro-optic system.
Related Articles
Naval Iron Dome completes advanced interception tests
KMW rolls out new 120mm mortar and drone recon modules for Boxer armoured vehicle
Rafael ready to counter Iran’s hypersonic threats, says company at Paris Air Show
It is known that Iron Dome is capable of intercepting both ballistic and aerodynamic targets at distances of up to 70km, depending on the type of incoming missile threat.
According to a Rafael representative, the new version of Iron Dome is at the early marketing stages, including an exchange of ideas with the UK armed forces.
The idea of putting the Iron Dome on a Boxer platform emerged in connection with the major UK procurement of the IFV.
At the same time a lighter and more mobile version of Iron Dome is better suited to the needs of most countries, as the domestic variant is very much tied to local niche threats.
In general, Rafael is seeing increased activity in Europe, as many countries are showing more interest in Israeli air defence systems.
Currently, Rafael's is set for a major export contract for Iron Dome which is planned to be signed with the US Marine Corps. It includes three batteries of systems, consisting of 44 launchers, as well as 1,840 interceptors.
The system is offered in the US in partnership with Raytheon and referred to as SkyHunter. The value of the contract is not yet known.
Shephard's DSEI 2023 coverage is sponsored by:
More from DSEI 2023 | View all news
-
UMS Skeldar and Ultra Maritime unveil anti-submarine warfare solution at DSEI 2023
The new ASW platform allows for the deployment of sonobuoys via a rotary-wing UAS, enhancing capabilities to track potentially hostile submarines.
-
DSEI 2023: UK company to provide submarine rescue system to Indonesia in $100 million deal
UK company Submarine Manufacturing and Products (SMP) has secured a second contract for its submarine rescue system (SRS), a deal worth $100 million signed with Indonesia, which will be integrated onboard a host vessel with support from engineering consultancy Houlder and local company BTI Defence.
-
Insight: How rising tensions have fuelled the Type 26 frigate's development
Slated to enter service in the late 2020s, the Type 26 frigate addresses the pressing need for enhanced ASW capabilities, particularly in light of heightened tensions with Russia. Shephard Defence Insight analyses the design and its equipment fit.
-
Fischer Panda UK unveils APU produced for Ajax vehicles
Fischer Panda UK demonstrated its AGT 8000 PVM-NE auxiliary power unit (APU) for the first time at DSEI 2023. It was developed and contracted for the Ajax armoured fighting vehicle family, as an alternative to the originally sourced APU from Rolls-Royce.
-
DSEI 2023: IAI launches new loitering munition with VTOL and changeable warhead
IAI has developed a new VTOL recoverable loitering munition, the Rotem Alpha, which draws upon the companies Rotem L system and is being presented at DSEI alongside the concept of a mobile containerised system capable of launching more than a dozen weapons.
-
DSEI 2023: Ajax finally makes delivery progress with over 40 vehicles deployed
General Dynamics Land Systems UK (GDLS UK) has now delivered 143 members of the British Army's Ajax family of vehicles (FOV), with 44 are already deployed by the field army and another 30 nearing completion.