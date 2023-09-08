DSEI 2023: Allen-Vanguard extends electronic countermeasure support work in Somalia

Allen-Vanguard has an relationship of providing ECM and counter-explosive threat support to security forces across Somalia. This has recently been increased with the provision of additional ECM hardware to the region and a formal 18-month extension of the in-country FSR team based in Mogadishu.

For those required to operate in the region, either military or diplomatic, the risk of injury or death from explosive related devices (either intentionally or accidentally triggered) remains significant.

Allen-Vanguard has been working in Somalia supporting national security forces and working with other peace-keeping nations since 2018, helping to defeat the RF threat by supplying cost-effective ECM protection, such as the company's SCORPION and 3XXX suite.

The 3XXX has an internally modular and upgradeable architecture with multiple protection measures. It can be vehicle mounted or used at a static location. SCORPION has similar technology and capability but in a flexible manpack form.

Allen-Vanguard also works to create indigenous force protection capability through comprehensive training (recently it provided additional explosive threat reduction training in Somalia).

Bobby Strawbridge, director business development for Allen-Vanguard said: 'We at Allen-Vanguard are very conscious that ECM equipment alone does not defeat the threat. Our vision is to create local capability, share knowledge, provide training and help to develop regional expertise so that those facing the greatest risk in peace-keeping operations get the maximum possible protection.'

Allen-Vanguard's ECM systems will be on display at DSEI 2023.

