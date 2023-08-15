To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Somalia receives Bell 412 helicopters of unknown origin

15th August 2023 - 16:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

It is not clear whether Somalia paid for the Bell 412s or received them as a gift. (Photo: Norwegian Armed Forces)

Somalia's counter-insurgency against Al-Shabaab receives a mysterious boost as Bell 412 helicopters and weaponry surface.

Somalia has reportedly received a shipment of Bell 412 helicopters and some weapons to boost its counter-insurgency fight against the Al-Shabaab military group.

Two helicopters, believed to have arrived in July, were recently observed in the country's central regions.

The Bell 412's versatility and reliability make it suitable for various tasks, including troop transport, medical evacuation, and search and rescue. Three more helicopters are set to arrive later this year.

Whether Somalia paid for the Bell 412s or received them as a gift is unclear. According to domestic news channels, however, the country’s pilots, technicians and special forces have completed

