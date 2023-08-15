Somalia receives Bell 412 helicopters of unknown origin
Somalia has reportedly received a shipment of Bell 412 helicopters and some weapons to boost its counter-insurgency fight against the Al-Shabaab military group.
Two helicopters, believed to have arrived in July, were recently observed in the country's central regions.
The Bell 412's versatility and reliability make it suitable for various tasks, including troop transport, medical evacuation, and search and rescue. Three more helicopters are set to arrive later this year.
Whether Somalia paid for the Bell 412s or received them as a gift is unclear. According to domestic news channels, however, the country’s pilots, technicians and special forces have completed
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Air Warfare
-
Shield AI, Sentient Vision collaborate on AI-enabled wide-area imagery
Shield AI and Sentient Vision Systems will jointly develop a wide area motion imagery (WAMI) solution, integrating Sentient's Visual Detection and Ranging (ViDAR) onto Shield AI's V-BAT UAS.
-
Indonesia orders next batch of 18 Rafale fighters
The next 18 Rafale fighters for Indonesia have been formally ordered.
-
Why the F-16 fighter jet remains a force to be reckoned with (updated 2023)
The Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jet is still in the limelight over 40 years after its first flight. Shephard sums up the latest developments and tells you everything you need to know about the aircraft in the 2020s.
-
US DARPA looks for ways to CAPTURE spy balloons
DARPA has launched a rapid development programme to find solutions to intercept slow-moving, high-altitude aerial systems which enter US airspace, and seize their payloads, a response to Chinese surveillance balloons which crossed the continental US earlier this year.
-
Ukraine to receive Rheinmetall LUNA NG recon drones
Ukrainian defence forces will this year receive Rheinmetall LUNA NG short-range reconnaissance UAS, an order described by the company as ‘worth a low double-digit million Euro amount’.
-
Delays in TR-3 software pushes out Belgian F-35A delivery timeline
Belgium's plans to integrate F-35A fighter jets from Lockheed Martin hit a roadblock due to persistent delays in the deployment of the Technology Refresher 3 (TR-3) software.