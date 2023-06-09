Teledyne FLiR delivers 1,000th anti-IED robot to US Army

Known as Centaur, the MTRS Inc II ground robot is used by EOD teams to disable IEDs, land mines and other unexploded ordnance.

The system is the most widely produced tactical UGV used by the US military since the Gulf Wars, according to FLIR Defense EVP and GM Dr JihFen Lei.

FLIR was selected as the MTRS Inc II system provider in 2017 for a multi-year programme of record.

Related Articles

Robots put to test for naval maintenance, inspection and repair

SOF Week: Teledyne FLIR unveils voice command capability for Black Hornet 3

Oshkosh submits Robotic Combat Vehicle proposal

Across the US Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps, over 1,800 MTRS Inc II robots have been ordered at a value exceeding $250 million.

The medium-sized UGV offers standoff capability to detect, confirm, identify, and dispose of hazards.

The robot has a dexterous manipulator arm and can climb stairs.