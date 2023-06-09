To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Teledyne FLiR delivers 1,000th anti-IED robot to US Army

9th June 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Over 1,800 MTRS Inc II robots have been ordered by the US. (Photo: Teledyne FLIR)

Teledyne FLIR has delivered the 1,000th robot to the US Army under the Man Transportable Robot System Increment II (MTRS Inc II) contract.

Known as Centaur, the MTRS Inc II ground robot is used by EOD teams to disable IEDs, land mines and other unexploded ordnance.

The system is the most widely produced tactical UGV used by the US military since the Gulf Wars, according to FLIR Defense EVP and GM Dr JihFen Lei.

FLIR was selected as the MTRS Inc II system provider in 2017 for a multi-year programme of record.

Across the US Army, Navy, Air Force, and Marine Corps, over 1,800 MTRS Inc II robots have been ordered at a value exceeding $250 million.

The medium-sized UGV offers standoff capability to detect, confirm, identify, and dispose of hazards.

The robot has a dexterous manipulator arm and can climb stairs.

