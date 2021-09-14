DSEI 2021: Latest CV90 turret system comes to London

CV90 MkIV IFV with D-series turret. (Photo: ​BAE Systems Hägglunds)

BAE Systems Hägglunds displays new-look D-series turret.

BAE Systems Hägglunds is showing for the first time the latest version of its D-series turret, for which the Royal Netherlands Army (RNLA) is the launch customer.

The RNLA will retain the Northrop Grumman (previously ATK Armament Systems) 35mm Bushmaster III dual-feed cannon, but the D-series turret design can accommodate a wide range of other medium-calibre weapons according to the end user’s specific operational requirements.

The version shown at DSEI 2021 in London on 14-17 September is armed with the latest stabilised 50mm dual-feed cannon with a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun.

Integrated into the right side of the turret is a pod for two Spike LR2 long-range anti-tank guided missiles.

When compared to earlier CV90 turrets, the latest D-series (made of all-welded steel armour with applique armour) has more internal volume for improved crew ergonomics

The turret is also fitted with an Elbit Iron Fist Light Decoupled hard-kill active protection system, with a two-round launcher mounted on either side of the turret and sensors installed around the turret.

The gunner is provided with the latest Saab UTAAS day/thermal sighting system with an eye-safe laser rangefinder, while the commander has a roof-mounted retractable Elbit Electro-Optic Aiming System for improved all-round observation as well as providing a hunter/killer capability.

The RNLA placed a $500 million MLU contract early in 2021 to upgrade 122 CV9035NL IFVs plus an option on another 19 vehicles.

BAE Systems Hagglunds is the prime contractor on the MLU but the Dutch defence industry is heavily involved with local company Van Halteren in a prominent role.

IOC is currently planned for 2024 with final deliveries in 2028.

The latest turret is also being marketed to other existing customers and potential new customers, as part of the CV90 MkIV build standard, including the Czech Republic which requires a new IFV to replace its Cold War-era BMP-2 vehicles.

‘We are aware of the necessity for replacing old Russian equipment within armies around Europe and we have been working hard for it to be replaced with a very capable and low-risk solution – being the CV90,’ said Tommy Gustafsson-Rask, MD of BAE Systems Hägglunds.

‘Just take a look at our track record when it comes to delivery and industrial cooperation. The CV90 will not only significantly strengthen your army but also your industry and nation.’

For improved cross-country mobility, active damping will be incorporated into the suspension and Soucy composite rubber tracks fitted as per an earlier contract.

The chassis and D Series turret are fitted with an NGVA digital electronic architecture with the powerpack having an upgraded cooling system and the latest Allison 3040MX automatic transmission. An 860hp Scania V8 diesel engine could be enhanced to develop 1,000hp.

Active damping is now a standard in the CV90 MkIV and rubber tracks are an option for export customers as well.