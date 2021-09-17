DSEI 2021: Hornet and Milrem reveal new combat UGV

DSEI 2021: Raytheon shows space capabilities through VR
At DSEI, Raytheon UK is showcasing their space VR experience.
Hornet and Milrem have unveiled their new THeMIS Combat UGV equipped with the Hornet Remote Controlled Weapon System (RCWS) this week at DSEI.
The Hornet RCWS was developed for the new French 4x4 and 6x6 armoured combat vehicles and offers many unique features for UGV applications.
Jean Boy, Managing Director of Hornet, outlined its advantages ‘The Hornet includes a specific cleaning system for the optronics as well as the option to flip down the sensors to protect them from dirt and damage’.
It is equipped with a protected ammunition feed and has been developed according to the French army’s high standards for firing accuracy, making it incomparably more accurate than the previous generation.
Milrem’s Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) is a modular, hybrid UGV that can be used as a transportation, weapons or IED detection platform.
The Hornet range was officially launched at IDEX 2021 in Abu Dhabi. It offers high-end RCWSs which can be adapted to fit very specific tactical needs and be equipped with the most advanced technologies.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Hornet is available in four versions – the Hornet, the Hornet Lite, the Hornet S and the Hornet 30mm – which differ in their armament and sensor configuration.
October will see the EDA and its training provider, Inzpire, undertake live flying training in Hungary as part of its Helicopter Tactics Instructor course.
The UK MoD has revealed scant details about the future Type 32 frigate.
Raytheon UK and Atlas Elektronik will demonstrate the AQS-20C towed sonar's minehunting capability to the Royal Navy.
The new submarine deal has opened a rift between Australia, the US and UK on the one hand, and France on the other.
