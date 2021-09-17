DSEI 2021: Hornet and Milrem reveal new combat UGV

The remote-controlled weapon stations of the Hornet range are very versatile products, combining an effector and latest generation sensors. (Photo: Hornet and Milrem)

Hornet and Milrem have revealed their new THeMIS based UGV range, equipped with RCWSs designed for the French Army.

Hornet and Milrem have unveiled their new THeMIS Combat UGV equipped with the Hornet Remote Controlled Weapon System (RCWS) this week at DSEI.

The Hornet RCWS was developed for the new French 4x4 and 6x6 armoured combat vehicles and offers many unique features for UGV applications.

Jean Boy, Managing Director of Hornet, outlined its advantages ‘The Hornet includes a specific cleaning system for the optronics as well as the option to flip down the sensors to protect them from dirt and damage’.

It is equipped with a protected ammunition feed and has been developed according to the French army’s high standards for firing accuracy, making it incomparably more accurate than the previous generation.

Milrem’s Tracked Hybrid Modular Infantry System (THeMIS) is a modular, hybrid UGV that can be used as a transportation, weapons or IED detection platform.

The Hornet range was officially launched at IDEX 2021 in Abu Dhabi. It offers high-end RCWSs which can be adapted to fit very specific tactical needs and be equipped with the most advanced technologies.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Hornet is available in four versions – the Hornet, the Hornet Lite, the Hornet S and the Hornet 30mm – which differ in their armament and sensor configuration.