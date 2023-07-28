Dedicated recon model of Otokar Akrep II vehicle ready for export
To meet potential export demand, Otokar has developed a dedicated reconnaissance version of the Akrep II 4x4 armoured vehicle.
According to the company, this has been fully qualified and is ready for production when orders are placed.
The recon Akrep II, on display at IDEF, is fitted with an Otokar Keskin remote weapon station (RWS) armed with a stabilised 12.7mm machine gun (MG) and a retractable mast-mounted surveillance package that includes day/night cameras and a laser rangefinder. At present a laser target designator is not fitted.
The gunner is seated to the rear on the left and the sensor operator on the right,
