British Army seeks ways to prepare vehicle fleet for climate change

30th May 2022 - 18:28 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The British Army has conducted experiments with hybrid prototypes of the Foxhound, Jackal and the MAN support vehicle. (Photo: UK MoD/Crown ﻿Copyright)

Hybrid propulsion, power generation and electrification of ground platforms are considered ‘key areas’ by the UK MoD. Investing in the development of hybrid electric powertrains, hydrogen power and other green fuels are also pressing concerns.

The UK MoD is investigating how the British Army will function in the context of future climate change. It released on 18 May a ‘Land Industrial Strategy’ policy document that addresses issues related to accessing more sustainable infrastructure and equipment.

The paper described electrification, hybrid propulsion and power generation as ‘key areas’ and highlighted the relevance of investing in the development of hybrid electric powertrains, hydrogen power and other green fuels.

An MoD spokesperson confirmed to Shephard that the British Army will look to exploit net zero technologies throughout this decade and into the 2030s.

To date, the army has received 285 ultra-low emission vehicles (ULEVs)

