Boeing’s IFPC Inc 2 Second Interceptor proposal includes “a novel all-up-round solution”
Boeing announced last week that its bid was selected by the US Army to advance to the next phase of the Indirect Fires Protection Capability (IFPC) Increment 2 (Inc 2) Second Interceptor competition. An official spokesperson for the company told Shephard that the supplier’s proposal includes “a novel all-up-round solution”.
“Our design is affordable and offers increased magazine depth with a missile that provides enhanced speed to target, greater range and manoeuvrability for sustained engagement against evolving threats,” the official stressed.
The system is intended to fill a capability gap between short- and long-range air defences against low-flying, mid-range threats, such
