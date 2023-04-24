How integration of multiple sensors can enhance US missile defence
In order to overcome the proliferation of missile related-threats, the Pentagon is increasing efforts to improve its defence systems. Apart from working on the development of cutting-edge technologies, the US is also betting on a layered approach with the integration of multiple sensors and systems.
The strategy comprises designing, developing and delivering to the DoD branches capabilities to enable them to counter ballistic, hypersonic and cruise missiles.
The goal is to increase the amount of iinterceptors available for the services while maintaining and enhancing the operational missile defence capacity for existing homeland and regionally forward-deployed forces.
It involves improving
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Defence Notes
-
BAE Systems harnesses strategic chaos to speed up defence planning
BAE Systems FAST Labs has been contracted by DARPA to develop an autonomy-based system to assist with defence operational planning.
-
Slovakia confirms delivery of MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine, takes more Leopard tanks
Slovakia has handed over all its available MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine and continues to take delivery of Leopard 2 tanks from Germany.
-
North Korea launches solid-fuelled ICBM for the first time
In quick speed, North Korea has performed its maiden launch of a solid-fuelled ICBM after parading it just two months ago.
-
Japan’s security circumstances prompt it to introduce longer-range missiles
With growing threats such as China and North Korean missiles, Japan is developing long-range, standoff missiles to enhance its deterrence posture.
-
What has the US learned from the Ukraine war about missile defence?
After analysing the conflict, the Pentagon intends to upgrade systems and accelerate both acquisition of new sensors and technologies and their integration with its equipment in addition to improving the procurement process.