How integration of multiple sensors can enhance US missile defence

In order to overcome the proliferation of missile related-threats, the Pentagon is increasing efforts to improve its defence systems. Apart from working on the development of cutting-edge technologies, the US is also betting on a layered approach with the integration of multiple sensors and systems.

The strategy comprises designing, developing and delivering to the DoD branches capabilities to enable them to counter ballistic, hypersonic and cruise missiles.

The goal is to increase the amount of iinterceptors available for the services while maintaining and enhancing the operational missile defence capacity for existing homeland and regionally forward-deployed forces.

It involves improving