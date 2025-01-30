Boeing CEO notes “confidence” in defence arm despite 20% Q4 revenue loss
Boeing has revealed a 20% revenue loss (US$5.4 billion) compared to 2023 and backlog of $64 billion for its defence arm in its Q4 earnings results on 28 January. It also delivered a total of 110 aircraft in 2024, versus a total of 157 in 2023 – a reduction of 35%.
On 23 January, the manufacturer released a preliminary statement noting the financial impacts on its Defence and Security programmes, with charges of $1.7 billion on the fixed-price programmes, namely the KC-46A, T-7A, Commercial Crew, VC-25B, and MQ-25 Stingray.
The manufacturer also disclosed that its fighter programmes saw
