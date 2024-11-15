Australia and Singapore open expanded training area in Queensland

The defence ministries of Australia and Singapore have officiated the expansion of Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia, which enables both militaries to conduct larger militaries exercises with new elements.

The enlargement of the training district has fallen under the 2015 Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) which saw both countries co-investing in the project.

The Australian Department of Defence acquired 110,000 hectares of land in central Queensland and a further 310,000 hectares in northern Queensland for the development, which covers combined air-land ranges, a new camp that accommodation for up to 2,000 personnel and two urban operations live fire