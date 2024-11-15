To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Australia and Singapore open expanded training area in Queensland

15th November 2024 - 16:28 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

RSS

The Wolfhound UGV and a PR X-100 UAV. (Photo: Singapore Ministry of Defence)

Australia and Singapore have expanded Queensland’s Shoalwater Bay Training Area (SWBTA), adding advanced facilities and technologies to support larger, longer joint military exercises under their ongoing strategic partnership.

The defence ministries of Australia and Singapore have officiated the expansion of Shoalwater Bay Training Area in Queensland, Australia, which enables both militaries to conduct larger militaries exercises with new elements.

The enlargement of the training district has fallen under the 2015 Singapore-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership (CSP) which saw both countries co-investing in the project.

The Australian Department of Defence acquired 110,000 hectares of land in central Queensland and a further 310,000 hectares in northern Queensland for the development, which covers combined air-land ranges, a new camp that accommodation for up to 2,000 personnel and two urban operations live fire

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Chen Chuanren

Author

Chen Chuanren

Chen Chuanren is Shephard’s Singapore correspondent, covering primarily land and sea systems. He served in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us