AUSA 2025: IAI reveals robotic route clearance system

15th October 2025 - 14:50 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington, DC

Scale model of the Elta 6631 robotic route clearing vehicle displayed at AUSA 2025. (Photo: author)

The Elta 6631 has been developed using the experience of the Israel Defense Forces in route proving, and can be customised for various customers and circumstances.

Israel Aircraft Industries (IAI) has revealed it is developing the Elta 6631 robotic ground vehicle fitted with the company’s front-mounted ground-penetrating radar (GPR), which is raised when not deployed.

The system has a modular design so that it can be tailored to meet different users’ operational requirements.

It uses the German tracked FFG G5 platform which is already in service with the Norwegian Army for a wide variety of combat missions with the flatbed version being used as a surface-to-air missile (SAM) carrier. It is also fitted with Soucy International composite rubber tracks (CRT).

The main role of the system is route clearance for mines and improvised

