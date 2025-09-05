DSEI 2025: Larger vehicles begin to turn to the benefits of rubber tracks

Soucy International Defense has confirmed that more 1,000 vehicles have now been fitted with their CRT, the latest being the BAE Systems Hägglunds CV90 MkIV infantry fighting vehicles (IFV). The Army of the Czech Republic took delivery of its first of type late in August.

Other CV90 customers who have already fitted these CRTs include Denmark, Netherlands and Norway with more to follow as existing stocks of conventional steel track are used up.

They are also standard on the BAE Systems Hägglunds BvS10 armoured all-terrain vehicle (ATV), BvS206 ATV and on the Hanwha Aerospace Redback IFV now in production for the Australian Army.

The tracks are installed on a number of unmanned ground vehicles including those from Milrem Robotics which are being shown at DSEI 2025.

While CRTs were originally installed on light- and medium-weight armoured vehicles, they have also been successfully demonstrated on much heavier platforms such as the Hanwha Aerospace K9 Thunder 155mm/52-caliber self-propelled artillery system and a Leopard 1 main battle tank.

CRTs provide substantial and varied benefits

Key advantages over conventional steel tracks include reduced damage when travelling on roads and a reduction in vibration of up to 70%, with noise reduction of up to 13dB. While steel tracks heat up, CRTs provide reduced thermal signature, improved braking distance, reduction in track weight by up to 50% and improved fuel consumption of up to 30% due to less rolling resistance.

Soucy also claims a “significant reduction in life cycle costs as they are virtually maintenance free”.

The reductions mentioned above as well as the quietness of CRT give a better ride for the crew as well as reducing potential damage to onboard electronic systems.

In the US, the first installed examples of CRT are on the Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV), or XM30, currently under development as the M2 Bradley IFV replacement by General Dynamics Land Systems and American Rheinmetall Defense.

Just prior to the opening of DSEI 2025, Soucy International Defense Division hosted the inaugural CRT Forum in London with the theme Composite Rubber Track Mobility by Design. It brought together senior stakeholders from across the world to exchange knowledge, address common challenges, and define the roadmap for CRT adoption in future land mobility.

