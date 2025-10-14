AUSA 2025: GDLS showcases an "undetectable" mission command version of the Stryker

General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is showcasing a Mission Command on the Move (MCOTM) concept variant of the Stryker A1 armoured platform at the AUSA 2025 exhibition in Washington, DC.

Named NGC2-ready Expeditionary X-domain Undetectable Stryker (NEXUS), the vehicle has reduced signatures across the visual, thermal, acoustic and electromagnetic spectrums and can “hide in plain sight” according to the company.

Speaking to Shephard, Scott Taylor, GDLS director of US business development, claimed that it has “substantial visual and radar mitigation by using multispectral camouflage systems”.

“We have done a lot of work to rely upon proliferated low Earth orbit,