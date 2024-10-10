GDLS to unveil Mission Command on the Move variant of Stryker at AUSA 2024
General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) will introduce a Mission Command on the Move (MCOTM) variant of Stryker APC/IFV during the AUSA exhibition in Washington, D.C., next week. According to the company, the technology demonstrator has been engineered to be more survivable and “hide in plain sight.”
Scott Taylor, US business development director at GDLS, told Shephard that it uses “technologies from 11 different companies across the defence industry for best in breeding capabilities to create that command post that can serve at echelon, so not just for battalion or brigades”.
It is equipped with multi spectral mobile camouflage systems and intra-command
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from AUSA 2024 News
-
AUSA 2024: UVision USA unveils multi-launch munition system
UVision’s Hero-120 is one of a family of loitering munitions developed by the company. The Hero 120 has been ordered in the thousands for US forces including to meet the USMC’s Organic Precision Fire Mounted requirement.
-
S-MET competitors outline bids
The US Army’s Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport Increment II (S-MET II) is a follow-on from S-MET Increment I (S-MET I) and will provide a larger and more capable vehicle.
-
Lithuania turns to Saab and Kongsberg to improve air defences
Lithuania has placed a second order for Mobile Short-Range Air Defence (MSHORAD) systems and expects to begin receiving systems from its first order next year.
-
AeroVironment to display eVTOL P550 at AUSA 2024
AeroVironment’s portfolio will grow thanks to the eVTOL P550 aimed at battalion-level tactical forces.
-
Tata to build IFVs in North Africa
The Wheeled Amphibious Armoured Platform (WhAP) was designed to meet an Indian Army requirement. Only six have been ordered by India and it is likely the US Stryker may be purchased instead.
-
AUSA 2024 preview: Vehicles to take centre stage as competitions heat up
The Association of the US Army’s flagship conference and exhibition, the largest defence trade show in the US, returns on 14 October presenting one of the few chances for companies to publicly put their platforms to an audience of US decision-makers. Shephard takes a look at what’s in store for 2024.