  • GDLS to unveil Mission Command on the Move variant of Stryker at AUSA 2024

10th October 2024 - 16:32 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Fitted with a hybrid-electric drive, Stryker MCOTM has been engineered to have a low signature. (Photo: General Dynamics Land Systems)

The company added improvements to the platform in order to enable it to hide in plain sight.

General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) will introduce a Mission Command on the Move (MCOTM) variant of Stryker APC/IFV during the AUSA exhibition in Washington, D.C., next week. According to the company, the technology demonstrator has been engineered to be more survivable and “hide in plain sight.”

Scott Taylor, US business development director at GDLS, told Shephard that it uses “technologies from 11 different companies across the defence industry for best in breeding capabilities to create that command post that can serve at echelon, so not just for battalion or brigades”.

It is equipped with multi spectral mobile camouflage systems and intra-command

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

