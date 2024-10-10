GDLS to unveil Mission Command on the Move variant of Stryker at AUSA 2024

General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) will introduce a Mission Command on the Move (MCOTM) variant of Stryker APC/IFV during the AUSA exhibition in Washington, D.C., next week. According to the company, the technology demonstrator has been engineered to be more survivable and “hide in plain sight.”

Scott Taylor, US business development director at GDLS, told Shephard that it uses “technologies from 11 different companies across the defence industry for best in breeding capabilities to create that command post that can serve at echelon, so not just for battalion or brigades”.

It is equipped with multi spectral mobile camouflage systems and intra-command