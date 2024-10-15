To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • AUSA 2024: Rafael expanding Iron Beam family and launches production of large version

AUSA 2024: Rafael expanding Iron Beam family and launches production of large version

15th October 2024 - 19:31 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Washington, DC

RSS

Rafael's Iron Beam Mobile is under development. (Image: Rafael)

Rafael Advanced Defence Systems’ Iron Beam laser for air, UAS and missile defence made its debut at AUSA 2022 and the company is now sweating its investment in the asset to provide protection at different levels.

Israel’s Rafael expects to field its Iron Beam air defence 100kW-class high-energy laser weapon system operationally in 2025 with the 50kW mobile truck-mounted Iron Beam-Mobile (Iron Beam-M) in the midst of an 18-month development phase.

A 10kw system dubbed Lite Beam is hoped to be operational within two years. The company has highlighted this as a 1,000kg payload designed for use with larger infantry vehicles and to combat Group One and Group Two size UAVs.

The company is promoting its compatibility with US Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and the Boxer Infantry Fighting Vehicle/Armoured Personnel Carrier.

Iron Beam-M is a

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

