AUSA 2024: Rafael expanding Iron Beam family and launches production of large version

Israel’s Rafael expects to field its Iron Beam air defence 100kW-class high-energy laser weapon system operationally in 2025 with the 50kW mobile truck-mounted Iron Beam-Mobile (Iron Beam-M) in the midst of an 18-month development phase.

A 10kw system dubbed Lite Beam is hoped to be operational within two years. The company has highlighted this as a 1,000kg payload designed for use with larger infantry vehicles and to combat Group One and Group Two size UAVs.

The company is promoting its compatibility with US Joint Light Tactical Vehicles and the Boxer Infantry Fighting Vehicle/Armoured Personnel Carrier.

Iron Beam-M is a