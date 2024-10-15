AUSA 2024: Mack Defense shows latest MD6 electric vehicle

Mack Defense has used its platform at AUSA 2024 to showcase its MD6 battery powered vehicle in a 4x2 configuration. The vehicle has been designed specifically for medium operations and has already seen service in civilian applications.

David Hartzell, president of Mack Defense, said: “[The civilian] experience will allow Mack Defense to use proven sub-systems to develop solutions that meet the requirements of the US Armed Forces.”

Key sub-systems include energy storage systems, electric motors, power management systems and the electrification of power steering, air conditioning and air compressors.

The electric vehicle features a three-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronized 260hp motor powered by