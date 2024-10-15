To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2024: Mack Defense shows latest MD6 electric vehicle

15th October 2024 - 10:25 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington, DC

The MD6 (4x2) electric truck being shown at AUSA this year has already been in production for civilian applications. (Photo: Christopher F Foss)

Designed for medium operations with proven civilian technology, Mack Defense’s MD6 electric vehicle has been on show at AUSA 2024, while production on the US Army’s M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck has continued.

Mack Defense has used its platform at AUSA 2024 to showcase its MD6 battery powered vehicle in a 4x2 configuration. The vehicle has been designed specifically for medium operations and has already seen service in civilian applications.

David Hartzell, president of Mack Defense, said: “[The civilian] experience will allow Mack Defense to use proven sub-systems to develop solutions that meet the requirements of the US Armed Forces.”

Key sub-systems include energy storage systems, electric motors, power management systems and the electrification of power steering, air conditioning and air compressors.

The electric vehicle features a three-phase Permanent Magnet Synchronized 260hp motor powered by

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

