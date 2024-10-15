To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2024: Hanwha Defense shows off wheeled 155mm system

15th October 2024 - 17:15 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in Washington, DC

A scale model of the wheeled version of the South Korean Hanwha 155mm/52 cal artillery system which uses the same turret as the latest K9A2 tracked system. (Photo: Christopher F Foss)

Hanwha’s K9 Thunder 155mm/52 cal self-propelled artillery system has become the top-selling in its class, with the latest K9A2 version featuring automation to reduce crew size and a new wheeled variant for increased mobility being showcased at AUSA.

Within the space of less than 10 years, Hanwha’s K9 Thunder 155mm/52 cal self-propelled (SP) artillery system has become the best-selling SP artillery system in its class. It overtook the KNDS Deutschland PzH 2000 155mm/52 cal tracked system which is now in back production again.

Being shown at AUSA by the South Korean company has been the latest version called the K9A2 artillery system. The system features a number of improvements including a fully automatic ammunition handling system which loads the fuzed 155mm projectile and the required number of bi-modular charge systems which has allowed the crew to be reduced to three from five.

Christopher F Foss

Author

Christopher F Foss

Christopher F Foss is an internationally recognised authority on armoured fighting vehicles, artillery and other weapon systems, …

