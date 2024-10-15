AUSA 2024: Hanwha Defense shows off wheeled 155mm system

A scale model of the wheeled version of the South Korean Hanwha 155mm/52 cal artillery system which uses the same turret as the latest K9A2 tracked system. (Photo: Christopher F Foss)

Hanwha’s K9 Thunder 155mm/52 cal self-propelled artillery system has become the top-selling in its class, with the latest K9A2 version featuring automation to reduce crew size and a new wheeled variant for increased mobility being showcased at AUSA.