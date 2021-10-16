AUSA 2021: US Army plans next OMFV steps

During AUSA 2021, US Army MG Ross Coffman disclosed details about the next phases of the OMFV programme. (Photo: Flavia Camargos Pereira)

The US Army intends to release a draft RfP in Q1 2022 aiming to collect feedback from the industry and shape requirements for the next stages of the OMFV programme. The RfP for phases 3 and 4 will be published in May 2022.

The US Army has been preparing carefully for the next phases of its Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme. MG Ross Coffman, director of the Next Generation Combat Vehicles Cross Functional Team, confirmed during the AUSA 2021 event on 11-13 October that the service intends to release a draft RfP in Q1 2022.

Coffman spoke in the ‘Advancements in Next Generation Combat Vehicle Development’ panel session and claimed that the goal of the draft is to collect comments from the industry, refine the requirements for the next stages and publish RfPs for Phase 3 (detailed design) and Phase 4 (prototype building and testing) in May 2022.

Basic operational prerequisites for the OMFV include, among others, protection, lethality, sustainability and reactive armour. The future vehicle should be remotely controllable and capable of engaging threats using its main gun and an independent weapons system.

Although Coffman explained that at this point it is not possible to know exactly what capabilities are achievable, he noted that the goal is obtaining ‘the best product for the soldiers’.

M-2 Bradley has been in service since the early 1980s. (Photo: US Army)

The OMFV is the army’s fourth attempt to replace the M-2 Bradley, which has been in service since the early 1980s is near the end of its useful life.

Despite receiving many upgrades, the Bradley has no place in the US Army of the future. Army officials say it no longer can accommodate the types of systems and capabilities needed in order to be effective on the modern battlefield.

In 2018, the US Army started the OMFV procurement plan and issued an RfP in 2019. It attracted only a single competitor: General Dynamics Land Systems. As the service expected at least five bidders, in January 2020, the branch decided to reassess the programme.

The goal was to review the requirements and make them more accessible in addition to adopting a more realistic and longer schedule.

In February last year, the army reopened the OMFV competition with a market survey asking the industry what the service did wrong during the 2018-19 solicitation process.

After analysing feedback from defence companies, the branch released a five-step plan for the Bradley replacement in April 2020.

In July 2021, the US Army awarded contracts worth $299.4 million to five industry teams under Phase 2 (digital concept design) of the OMFV effort. The contenders involved in this stage showcased part of their designs in the AUSA 2021.

James Schirmer, deputy director of the Program Executive Office Ground Combat Systems, said that the ongoing initiative focuses on the collaborative participation of industry, with an emphasis on architecture and digital engineering.

‘That is different, that is not the way we have done business in the past,’ Schirmer pointed out, explaining that this approach allows the army to access the designs as they evolve and use them into models and simulations.

‘We can run them while they are still digital, and we can use that technique to avoid costly failures on a test range,’ he highlighted. According to Schirmer, it is impossible to eliminate physical trials, but some of the risks can be removed.