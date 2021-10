AUSA 2021: Spotlight on OMFV

The Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) programme is one of the most significant US Army modernisation initiatives, but it has experienced its share of turmoil since its launch in 2018.

In this video, our Land Reporter Flavia Camargos Pereira describes the status of the programme, its upcoming milestones and what aspects of OMFV are being showcased at AUSA 2021.

Video by Noemi Distefano