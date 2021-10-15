AUSA 2021: Is NGSW ‘the dog that didn’t bark’?

Sherlock Holmes famously solved one of his cases from the clue of a dog that did not bark — and looking at the future course of the Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSW) programme may require a similar deduction from silence.

Neither the US Army nor industry has recently made definitive announcements on the course of the programme, which is central to the Soldier Lethality plank of army modernisation.

Under NGSW, the US Army intends to replace two weapons used by infantry squads — the M4A1 carbine and the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW) — with two versions of a single …