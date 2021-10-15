AUSA 2021: Is NGSW ‘the dog that didn’t bark’?

US Army orders more Sentinel A4 radars
Lockheed Martin has received a contract for five more Sentinel A4 radars, the improved AN/MPQ-64A3 Sentinel A3 modification.
Sherlock Holmes famously solved one of his cases from the clue of a dog that did not bark — and looking at the future course of the Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSW) programme may require a similar deduction from silence.
Neither the US Army nor industry has recently made definitive announcements on the course of the programme, which is central to the Soldier Lethality plank of army modernisation.
Under NGSW, the US Army intends to replace two weapons used by infantry squads — the M4A1 carbine and the M249 Squad Automatic Weapon (SAW) — with two versions of a single …
Class-leading size, weight, power and cost with unmatched precision.
Rheinmetall displays ambulance variant of new high-roof Fuchs 6x6 vehicle.
German Army to receive modified ELCAN sights.
US manufacturer seeks more uses for its M917A3 Heavy Dump Truck chassis.
IWI announces its new assault rifle in the ACE family, which is compatible with standard NATO ammunition.