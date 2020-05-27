US Army begins test and evaluation of NGSW candidates

The US Army is evaluating weapons and new 6.8mm ammunition for the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) programme, after delivery of the first batch was completed on 18 May.

Although initial delivery was delayed by about six weeks due to the COVID-19, it marks the beginning of a rapid test and evaluation phase for NGSW. The ammunition was delivered a week before the rifles.

The first prototyping activity – called PT1 – is scheduled to last three months and will assess two types of rifle from three companies: AAI Textron, Sig Sauer and General Dynamic Ordnance and Tactical Systems