To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

US Army begins test and evaluation of NGSW candidates

27th May 2020 - 14:00 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

The US Army is evaluating weapons and new 6.8mm ammunition for the Next Generation Squad Weapon (NGSW) programme, after delivery of the first batch was completed on 18 May.

Although initial delivery was delayed by about six weeks due to the COVID-19, it marks the beginning of a rapid test and evaluation phase for NGSW. The ammunition was delivered a week before the rifles.

The first prototyping activity – called PT1 – is scheduled to last three months and will assess two types of rifle from three companies: AAI Textron, Sig Sauer and General Dynamic Ordnance and Tactical Systems

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Tim Fish

Author

Tim Fish

Tim Fish is a special correspondent for Shephard Media. Formerly the editor of Land Warfare …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from US Land Procurement Special Report

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us