US Army stabilises in FY2022 budget

L3Harris delivers final bomb disposal robot
L3Harris has delivered the final EOD robot to the UK MoD for Project STARTER.
Cuts in the US Army FY2022 budget request appear to be less severe than ones imposed in recent years.
This is part of an ongoing effort to modernise the equipment inventory to better prepare the army for Great Power Competition and provide its new Multi-Domain Task Forces with the capabilities to respond to adversaries such as Russia and China, as well as regional competitors like North Korea and Iran.
The US Army budget request for FY2022 is $173 billion; unlike previous years, it now includes funding for overseas operations. Overall this represents a reduction of $3.6 billion over FY2021 ($176 ...
US market dominance in North Africa may begin to be eroded over the next ten years by new players from emerging defence markets.
AI platform for the British Army is designed to create an interconnected digital picture for frontline soldiers.
Turkey has successfully tested and integrated the 107mm Multi-Barrel Rocket Launcher onto its BMC-produced armoured vehicle.
Add-on kit turns UHF/VHF radio into a BLoS solution to support voice and data communications.
The FICV has re-emerged as a major programme for the Indian Army, after lying pretty much dormant for the past 4-5 years.