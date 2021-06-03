US Army stabilises in FY2022 budget

Cuts in the US Army FY2022 budget request appear to be less severe than ones imposed in recent years.

This is part of an ongoing effort to modernise the equipment inventory to better prepare the army for Great Power Competition and provide its new Multi-Domain Task Forces with the capabilities to respond to adversaries such as Russia and China, as well as regional competitors like North Korea and Iran.

The US Army budget request for FY2022 is $173 billion; unlike previous years, it now includes funding for overseas operations. Overall this represents a reduction of $3.6 billion over FY2021 ($176 ...