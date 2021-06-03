To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Land Warfare

US Army stabilises in FY2022 budget

3rd June 2021 - 11:23 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

US Army modernisation is taking place across a number of years. There will be short-term casualties such as AMPV, which will have to wait its turn to ramp up production. (Photo: US Army)

Modernisation of the US Army is taking place on a static budget, so it is slowing down procurement in some traditional areas to benefit its priority programmes for future systems and capabilities.

Cuts in the US Army FY2022 budget request appear to be less severe than ones imposed in recent years.

This is part of an ongoing effort to modernise the equipment inventory to better prepare the army for Great Power Competition and provide its new Multi-Domain Task Forces with the capabilities to respond to adversaries such as Russia and China, as well as regional competitors like North Korea and Iran.

The US Army budget request for FY2022 is $173 billion; unlike previous years, it now includes funding for overseas operations. Overall this represents a reduction of $3.6 billion over FY2021 ($176 ...

