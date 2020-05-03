PREMIUM: US Army programme blends cyber with traditional EW

Lockheed Martin is set to expand its work on the US Army’s Multi-Function Electronic Warfare Air Large (MFEW-AL) programme, with the aim of combining EW and offensive cyber capabilities in a single platform.

MFEW-AL is a podded system designed for use in Group 4 UAS, along with other airborne platforms.

It represents ‘the first airborne opportunity for the army to combine the extensive capabilities that exist and are being developed in the cyber domain, with the more traditional capabilities in the classical EW domain’, said John Wojnar, director of cyber/EW convergence strategy at Lockheed Martin.

The pod combines the types of ESM the company has developed for other airborne platforms, such as the B-2 bomber or Black Hawk helicopters, with its growing focus on cyber, Wojnar explained to Shephard.

Phase One of the programme was an 18-month contract that Lockheed Martin won in September 2018, and which concluded with a flight test in January 2020. The latest project agreement will see the company build operational pods and pursue technological advances in a number of areas, Wojnar said. This builds on the first phase, with research focusing on antenna technology, the incorporation of additional cyber techniques, and more.

Lockheed Martin’s work on MFEW-AL builds on its internal R&D, Wojnar said, adding that it is based on the company’s Silent CROW podded system (pictured under the wing of a US Army MQ-1C Grey Eagle UAV).

Silent CROW was tested on a DHC-6 Twin Otter with the US Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (CCDC) C5ISR (formerly the Communications-Electronics RD&E Center, or CERDEC) in summer 2019, under a separate R&D programme.

According to Lockheed Martin, much of the capability of the system is built on an open architecture standard – the DoD’s C4ISR/EW Modular Open Suite of Standards (CMOSS) – which allows for rapid cyber/EW technique development and deployment as well as the interoperability of hardware and software across airborne and ground platforms; prompt insertion of new hardware technology; and reductions in operating costs.