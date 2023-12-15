Spain signs for Kongsberg naval strike missiles

Kongsberg will deliver Naval Strike Missile (NSM) to the Spanish Navy under a EUR305 million (US$333 million) deal announced on 15 December which follows selection of the missile in 2022.

The first ship class to be equipped with NSM will be the F-110 class frigate currently under construction by Navantia. The missiles will be deployed on the F-100 frigates during their mid-life update, as well as on future ships.

The missiles will be acquired through the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) marking the first missile contract for Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace to be handled by the agency.

Additionally, Kongsberg signed a cooperation agreement as a foundation to develop an industrial plan that will maximise Spanish industry cooperation and involvement. This will include the possibility of becoming part of the global missile supply chain, and a proposal for the establishment of a full lifecycle maintenance capacity for NSM at the Rota Naval Base, in coordination with local industry.

NSM has been in service with or ordered by 13 countries including Poland, which in September 2023 placed a contract worth NOK16 billion ($1.5 billion) for the delivery of four NSM Coastal Defence System squadrons, and India, which ordered the missiles for operation from MH-60R helicopters.