Nordic countries place first helmet orders under NATO framework agreement

Norway, Finland and Sweden have ordered 80,000 Batlskin Caiman helmet systems and accessories, the first contracts to be placed under a framework agreement signed by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) in December 2022.

The 15 November announcement has marked the placement of multiple orders off the framework contract and the commencement of deliveries that will be expected to total more than 80,000 helmet systems.

The framework agreement was placed following extensive user trials conducted by Norway, acting as the lead user nation, under the supervision of the NSPA.

Galvion CEO Todd Stirtzinger said: ‘We are working…to develop and integrate capability enhancements, from scalable power and communications to strobes and visual displays, to ensure the Caiman platform continues to evolve to meet ever-growing mission needs.

‘We are delivering these first 80,000 systems across Norway, Sweden and Finland over the next 18 months, and expect demand to increase as they equip more of their conventional forces with the Caiman system and its expanding suite of accessories.’

Batlskin Caiman head system and accessories have typically been used by special operations forces and dismounted light forces in four specified helmet categories.