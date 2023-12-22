NATO orders RBS 70 surface-to-air missiles

NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has ordered RBS 70 surface-to-air missiles from Saab under a contract worth SEK350 million (US$35 million) and deliveries will be expected in 2027.

RBS 70 systems have been in service with more than 19 countries with 1,600 systems and 18,000 missiles delivered to date.

The Bolide missile is the third generation, all-target, short-range air defence missile from Saab.

With the Bolide missile, the RBS 70 system can target a complete threat spectrum: from fixed and rotary wing aircraft, down to small targets such as cruise missiles and UAVs, with a range of more than 9km and an altitude coverage in excess of 5,000m.

In October 2022 the Lithuanian Defence Materiel Agency signed a four-year contract with Saab for additional RBS 70 air defence missiles under a deal which would allow the customer to place orders for RBS 70 missiles until 2026.

An initial purchase under the new contract has been placed worth SEK350 million ($32 million) and deliveries will take place from 2023–24.

In August 2018 Saab received two orders from the Lithuanian Ministry of Defence for improved missiles and BORC night-capable sights for the RBS 70 system. The order value amounted to approximately $10.9 million and deliveries began in 2019.