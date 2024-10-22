Textron to make improvements to Ripsaw M5 and M3 UGVs

Textron Systems has been working towards improving the Ripsaw M5 and M3 UGVs as the company advances in the US Army Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) programme. The supplier has been focusing on enhancing software and autonomous capabilities of the platforms.

“We are not stopping our own investment in our family of robots between the M5 and the M3,” David Phillips, SVP of air, land and sea systems at Textron, claimed. “We are continuing to progress their maturity on our own.”

Speaking to Shephard, Phillips explained that the company has been acting on several lines-of-action to increase the platforms’ level of