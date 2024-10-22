To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Textron to make improvements to Ripsaw M5 and M3 UGVs

22nd October 2024 - 14:46 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

A Ripsaw M3 equipped with the Kodiak Driver self-driving system. (Photo: Textron Systems)

The company has been partnering with several suppliers to enhance the autonomy of its platforms.

Textron Systems has been working towards improving the Ripsaw M5 and M3 UGVs as the company advances in the US Army Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) programme. The supplier has been focusing on enhancing software and autonomous capabilities of the platforms.

“We are not stopping our own investment in our family of robots between the M5 and the M3,” David Phillips, SVP of air, land and sea systems at Textron, claimed. “We are continuing to progress their maturity on our own.”

Speaking to Shephard, Phillips explained that the company has been acting on several lines-of-action to increase the platforms’ level of

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

