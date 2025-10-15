AUSA 2025: AM General “on target” for JLTV full-rate production in 2026 as it uncrews a Humvee

AM General officials told Shephard the company will be able to produce up to 24 Joint Light Tactical Vehicle A2s (JLTV A2s) a week in full-rate production in 2026 if required as the first iteration of the vehicle is finalised.

The company was displaying a force’s version of the vehicle at AUSA 2025 having only just washed the English mud off the panels and placed it on a ship for the return journey after trials at Millbrook Proving Ground in early October.

The number of vehicles coming off the line will be dependent on export orders and US