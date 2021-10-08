AUSA 2021: Allison Transmission to drive US Army vehicle electrification

Allison Transmission will accelerate works towards Army's fleet electric transition (Photo: Allison Transmission)

The Next Generation Electrified Transmission programme will bring multiple benefits to the US Army.

Allison Transmission, in coordination with US Army’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center, is to accelerate the Next Generation Electrified Transmission programme.

The programme aims to integrate electrification technology into the US Army’s ground combat vehicle fleet, including tracked IFVs and MBTs.

Allison will design, develop and validate a motor/generator and inverter system to be coupled to a tracked vehicle transmission.

Electrifying vehicles will provide the army with silent mobility, reducing detection probability and increasing survivability, exportable power provision for onboard and offboard systems, and flexible operational modes capable of balancing performance and fuel economy demands.

The US Army is also considering options for new tanks and replacing its heavy wheeled vehicle fleets with a Common Tactical Truck, both options are likely to rely on electrification.