AUSA 2021: Allison Transmission to drive US Army vehicle electrification

AUSA 2021: US Apache helicopters to receive Elbit Systems’ IHADSS
Elbit Systems will equip US Army Apache helicopters with their IHADSS as part of a $76 million contract.
Allison Transmission, in coordination with US Army’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center, is to accelerate the Next Generation Electrified Transmission programme.
The programme aims to integrate electrification technology into the US Army’s ground combat vehicle fleet, including tracked IFVs and MBTs.
Allison will design, develop and validate a motor/generator and inverter system to be coupled to a tracked vehicle transmission.
Electrifying vehicles will provide the army with silent mobility, reducing detection probability and increasing survivability, exportable power provision for onboard and offboard systems, and flexible operational modes capable of balancing performance and fuel economy demands.
The US Army is also considering options for new tanks and replacing its heavy wheeled vehicle fleets with a Common Tactical Truck, both options are likely to rely on electrification.
Modular open systems approach (MOSA) components are currently being tested on a simulator ahead of flight tests in early 2022.
After recently bringing a new AESA radar to market, Raytheon is close to securing production contracts for the lightweight system which it plans on flight testing before the end of 2021.
Expeditionary Signals Battalions are undergoing a process of modernisation to enable them to better provide networking and mission command support to deployed forces.
The newest member of the BNET radio family is equipped with Rafael’s MCR technology.
The US Marine Corps is trialling SMASH 2000 systems to counter drone threats at land and sea.