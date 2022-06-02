To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

After trials, CV-90 takes the lead in the Slovak IFV programme

2nd June 2022 - 11:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

Shown here is a CV-90 MkIV infantry fighting vehicle. (Photo: BAE Systems)

In Slovakian testing of contenders for a new IFV, the CV-90 got the highest score. However, announcement of a winner is awaited.

After conducting tests with contenders in the PBV programme, the Slovak MoD’s Military Technical and Testing Institute (VTSÚ) Záhorie announced that the Swedish CV-90 has taken leadership of the competition.

VTSÚ Záhorie released a document with the outcomes of the trials on 26 May. The institute’s list has the Hungarian Lynx IFV in second position, followed by the Spanish ASCOD and Polish Borsuk.

Although the CV-90 is in first place in the competition, selection of the supplier is not defined yet according to Martina Kovaľ Kakaščíková, official spokesperson for the Slovak MoD.

Speaking to Shephard, Kakaščíková noted

