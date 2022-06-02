After trials, CV-90 takes the lead in the Slovak IFV programme

After conducting tests with contenders in the PBV programme, the Slovak MoD’s Military Technical and Testing Institute (VTSÚ) Záhorie announced that the Swedish CV-90 has taken leadership of the competition.

VTSÚ Záhorie released a document with the outcomes of the trials on 26 May. The institute’s list has the Hungarian Lynx IFV in second position, followed by the Spanish ASCOD and Polish Borsuk.

Although the CV-90 is in first place in the competition, selection of the supplier is not defined yet according to Martina Kovaľ Kakaščíková, official spokesperson for the Slovak MoD.

Speaking to Shephard, Kakaščíková noted