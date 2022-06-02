After trials, CV-90 takes the lead in the Slovak IFV programme
After conducting tests with contenders in the PBV programme, the Slovak MoD’s Military Technical and Testing Institute (VTSÚ) Záhorie announced that the Swedish CV-90 has taken leadership of the competition.
VTSÚ Záhorie released a document with the outcomes of the trials on 26 May. The institute’s list has the Hungarian Lynx IFV in second position, followed by the Spanish ASCOD and Polish Borsuk.
Although the CV-90 is in first place in the competition, selection of the supplier is not defined yet according to Martina Kovaľ Kakaščíková, official spokesperson for the Slovak MoD.
Speaking to Shephard, Kakaščíková noted
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
PLA fields new armoured recovery vehicle based on ZTQ-15 tank
China's army has introduced a new ARV to service units equipped with ZTQ-15 light tanks.
-
Australia to enhance networking solutions under Land 4140
Australia has released an RfI for its Land 4140 Tranche 1 progamme that will introduce new networking and communications systems.
-
FN Herstal introduces new pistol
The FN Herstal FN HiPer is a 9x19mm handgun designed for both armed forces and law enforcement agencies.