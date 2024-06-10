Why adaptability must be central to the US Army’s future formations
The US Army has been working toward having more adaptable troops and inventory to succeed on tomorrow’s battlefield. Aligned with its 2030 vision, the approach intends to enable the branch to rapidly accommodate change and face a growing proliferation of threats on the battlefield.
“In the event that we find ourselves in another conflict, I would put adaptability at the near top of the characteristics that we are going to need because nobody is going to get the future totally right,” explained Gen James Rainey, commanding general of the US Army Futures Command.
In a recent webinar conducted by the
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