Can the US Army field a more lethal, mobile force for the 2030s?
The US Army has been increasing efforts to improve the equipment of its troops and have a more lethal, mobile force in the next decade. In order to face current and future threats, the service is conducting more than 500 acquisition, development and modernisation efforts in line with its vision of 2030.
‘Not all of them [programmes] get the same time in the spotlight, but they all matter to the army,’ Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology) and Army Acquisition Executive Douglas R Bush claimed during a conference at the AUSA 2022 exhibition in October, in Washington
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Land Warfare
-
Lithuania stocks up on Saab RBS 70 missiles
The Lithuanian Defence Materiel Agency has signed a four-year contract with Saab for additional RBS 70 air defence missiles.
-
Australia awards HF network contract to Babcock
Australia's HF radio programme will be boosted by a new contract given to Babcock.
-
HIMARS production concerns prompt Poland to choose Chunmoo
Poland has reduced its HIMARS requirement to just 200 systems.
-
India tries to spool up artillery production, but bottlenecks remain
The DRDO showed an updated 155mm truck-mounted howitzer at DefExpo 2022, and India will also export its Pinaka to Armenia.