Can the US Army field a more lethal, mobile force for the 2030s?

27th October 2022 - 10:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

The Mobile Protected Firepower vehicle entered low-rate initial production this year, one of several milestones for key army programmes in 2022. (Photo: GDLS)

The US Army is emphasising autonomous systems, connectivity, firepower and sustainability to advance its combat capabilities by the 2030s.

The US Army has been increasing efforts to improve the equipment of its troops and have a more lethal, mobile force in the next decade. In order to face current and future threats, the service is conducting more than 500 acquisition, development and modernisation efforts in line with its vision of 2030.

‘Not all of them [programmes] get the same time in the spotlight, but they all matter to the army,’ Assistant Secretary of the Army (Acquisition, Logistics and Technology) and Army Acquisition Executive Douglas R Bush claimed during a conference at the AUSA 2022 exhibition in October, in Washington

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

