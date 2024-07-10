US Space Force focuses acquisition efforts on capabilities for contested scenarios

The US Space Force (USSF) has been increasing efforts to improve its capabilities and prepare its inventory for deployment in contested and congested environments. In order to keep pace with Chinese and Russian technological advancements, the branch requested in its FY2025 budget proposal nearly $23 billion investment in procurement and RDT&E.

It will cover efforts related to satellite communications (SATCOM), counter-space solutions and the launch of on-orbit assets in addition to ensuring the safety of military GPS and PNT systems.

Speaking in a webinar conducted on 8 July by the US-based think tank Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, LT