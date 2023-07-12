US can win networking fight, says air force battle management boss

This is a featured Premium News article, free to access this week.

Free-flowing and agile networking can be achieved across the US armed forces despite repeated failures in the past, but the right attitudes, trust, focused objectives and a willingness to work across the whole enterprise is necessary, according to the USAF's battle management chief, and he argues that real progress can be achieved in the medium term.

In an 'Air & Space Warfighters in Action' briefing with journalists and industry on 10 July, Brig Gen Luke Cropsey returned repeatedly to the need to ‘focus on a problem, if not then you wind up in the middle of the ocean scenario where you are trying to do everything at once’.

Cropsey is the Department of the Air Force Integrating Program Executive Officer for Command, Control, Communications and Battle Management and believes that after nine months in the office there is a pathway to success with some wins already and a culture change under way.

He noted that the acronym ABMS (Advanced Battle Management System) had lost meaning through over-use, a situation Cropsey said meant ‘making a sixth thing also labelled ABMS was going to be a challenge’. The office opted for Department of Air Force Battle Network ‘to better articulate the scope of the system of systems that are going to be required to win that battle’.

The office is pushing for an operational focus and wants changes to occur in a way where the architecture of the system predominates rather than the end products. The key with networked sensors is that they provide situational awareness for operational decisions.

‘Our premise is that we are building architecture with the ability to extend that architecture to the next new problem which we can’t see but is going to hit us, [and that] is probably the difference between winning and losing,’ Cropsey said.

He added that progress had been made in working with the other services and highlighted one recent success from the first half of 2023 but said the culture still needed to change: ‘We’re at a point now with the navy where we can seamlessly move apps that have been developed on the air and space side of this over to the navy side of it and vice versa.

'So just the rather rudimentary idea that we could actually share applications across services is a nut that we hadn’t cracked until relatively recently.'

‘Normally, as a Program Executive Office [PEO] you own cost, schedule and performance but we are in a role now where scalability means I actually need to be able to provide technical direction and input into other PEOs as they are executing their programmes.’

A key aspect of the new approach is that flexibility enables cost savings, and Cropsey noted that massive investment to move technology forward actually resulted in a trajectory of decline over a number of years. The alternative was described as giving up predicting where technology is going, but building an architecture with a low switching cost.

However, the risk, according to Cropsey, is if that is not done right ‘then we will fall behind or bankrupt ourselves’.

‘When it comes to whatever it is out there, and how do I get it in quickly, the mechanics get back to modular open-systems dialogue, and the specifics of how to design the interfaces. If you don’t do it well all bets are off. You have got to have an architecture that recognises that as a problem and the engineering that follows that up, so that people can plug into it in a way that allows them to plug in and out rapidly.’