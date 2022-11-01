To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army advances on AI use cases for multi-domain scenarios

1st November 2022 - 18:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

One of several experiments using AI under Project Convergence. (Photo: US Army)

By using soldiers’ feedback, the US Army has been progressing with the development of artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms and solutions to equip its troops and ground vehicles.

The US Army has been increasing efforts to expand the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance the effectiveness of its troops and ground vehicles in multi-domain scenarios. By using soldiers’ feedback, the service has advanced on various fronts.

The army has been progressing with development of algorithms and solutions to enhance autonomy, support decision-making, plan missions and enable management of large amounts of data.

It is interested in deploying these capabilities in areas such as infrastructure and platforms, command and coordination, sustainment, battlespace awareness, force application, force integration, net-centric capabilities, corporate management, support and protection.

