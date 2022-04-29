DoD seeks to enhance AI data readiness

In a basic ordering agreement, the DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) has selected Expedition Technology as an industry partner to help deliver the Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) programme.

DRAID is a $241 million contracting vehicle for DoD-wide AI data readiness services and solutions over the next five years.

Expedition Technology announced on 26 April that it will leverage its experience in ‘researching, developing, and delivering synthetic data generation, training data storage and dissemination for AI and machine learning algorithms, and related capabilities for DoD and intelligence community customers’.

In DRAID, the DoD seeks to cover the entire AI data preparation lifecycle leading to AI system creation and model training.

Service categories include core data preparation tasks, such as data ingestion, feature engineering, and labelling — but DRAID also includes AI security, synthetic data generation, and data representativeness.

‘Every task order will also explicitly integrate AI ethics to ensure the DoD’s AI Ethical Principles are put into practice early,’ Expedition Technologies added.