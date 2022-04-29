DoD seeks to enhance AI data readiness

Thales, CS Group to develop PARADE C-UAS system for French military
The PARADE C-UAS system will be used for national security purposes as well as securing major international events on national territory.
In a basic ordering agreement, the DoD Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) has selected Expedition Technology as an industry partner to help deliver the Data Readiness for Artificial Intelligence Development (DRAID) programme.
DRAID is a $241 million contracting vehicle for DoD-wide AI data readiness services and solutions over the next five years.
Expedition Technology announced on 26 April that it will leverage its experience in ‘researching, developing, and delivering synthetic data generation, training data storage and dissemination for AI and machine learning algorithms, and related capabilities for DoD and intelligence community customers’.
In DRAID, the DoD seeks to cover the entire AI data preparation lifecycle leading to AI system creation and model training.
Service categories include core data preparation tasks, such as data ingestion, feature engineering, and labelling — but DRAID also includes AI security, synthetic data generation, and data representativeness.
‘Every task order will also explicitly integrate AI ethics to ensure the DoD’s AI Ethical Principles are put into practice early,’ Expedition Technologies added.
BAE Systems has been tasked with developing new information warfare techniques to paralyse adversary decision chains.
EVO2 LWIR sensors were previously only available with Oculus and Aeron cameras, but they can now also be installed with Osiris and Jaegar platforms from Silent Sentinel.
Relay ground stations are a component of the Future Operationally Resilient Ground Evolution system to overhaul US missile warning and missile defence systems.
Amherst Systems is to maintain and repair Combat Electromagnetic Environment Simulator and Advanced Multiple Emitter Simulator systems and subsystems for the Naval Air Warfare Center and FMS customers.
PAR Government Systems will research and develop RF communications-related technologies to support C4I programmes for the USAF.